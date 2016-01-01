William Snyder, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Snyder, LPC
Overview
William Snyder, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
William Snyder works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 755-9390Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Lancaster Office1755 Oregon Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 581-5255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Snyder?
About William Snyder, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1760704894
Frequently Asked Questions
William Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Snyder works at
2 patients have reviewed William Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.