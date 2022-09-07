See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
William Song, APRN

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of William Song, APRN

William Song, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

William Song works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

William Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 07, 2022
The patient before me kept him waaay past my appointment time and therefore I was sitting in the room waiting for him longer than expected. When he finally came in, he apologized for keeping me waiting for so long and he took his time with me. He asked me if there was anything besides my initial reason for the visit that he might be able to take care of as well to make up for leaving me waiting for so long. He refilled a few of my scripts, which I appreciated very much. I am sad because I just found out that he does not work with Southwest Medical any longer. I will have to hunt him down. ;)
MzB_81 — Sep 07, 2022
Photo: William Song, APRN
About William Song, APRN

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386201341
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

William Song, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

William Song has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

William Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

William Song works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on William Song’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed William Song. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Song.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

