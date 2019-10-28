See All Chiropractors in Atlanta, GA
William Sun, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

William Sun, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Atlanta, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    50 Old Ivy Rd NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-4566

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 28, 2019
Whether it’s back pain, anxiety, or realignment - Dr. Sun’s methodology is absolutely the best! He gave me my life back! Forever grateful and blessed to have been referred to him.
— Oct 28, 2019
Photo: William Sun, CHIRMD
About William Sun, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1518185313
Frequently Asked Questions

William Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

7 patients have reviewed William Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

