William Wax
Overview of William Wax
William Wax is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Wax's Office Locations
- 1 2105 E Parham Rd Ste 109, Richmond, VA 23228 Directions (804) 402-6514
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, very professional
About William Wax
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487814067
Frequently Asked Questions
William Wax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed William Wax. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Wax.
