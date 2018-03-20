William Wells accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Wells is a Psychologist in Rock Hill, SC.
Piedmont Psychological & Counseling Associates LLC1665 Herlong Ct Ste B, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-0030
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with William Wells?
Dr.Wells is a wonderful doctor/psychologist. He is the kind of doctor that takes time to know you as a complete person. I have absolute trust in Dr.Wellsand would recommend him without reservation.
- Psychology
- English
- 1346410446
William Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Wells works at
7 patients have reviewed William Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.