Dr. William Wiedner, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. William Wiedner, DC is a Chiropractor in Stuart, FL. 

Dr. Wiedner works at Wiedner Wellness Solutions in Stuart, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wiedner Wellness Solutions
    931 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 781-1101

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 21, 2021
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Wiedner and his staff! After visiting two other Chiropractic Offices with no success, I found the best! The Dr. and his team explain your issues in detail and format a plan for your recovery with 'no surgery'. The DRX machine and technician worked awesome for me, no more pain! I will now be able to learn to play 'pickleball' !! I recommend Dr. Wiedner to everyone and will continue to do so. It is a pleasure visiting their office!
Pickleball here we come! — Nov 21, 2021
About Dr. William Wiedner, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790716058
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wiedner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wiedner works at Wiedner Wellness Solutions in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wiedner’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiedner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiedner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiedner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiedner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

