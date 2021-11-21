Dr. Wiedner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. William Wiedner, DC
Dr. William Wiedner, DC is a Chiropractor in Stuart, FL.
Wiedner Wellness Solutions931 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 781-1101
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Wiedner and his staff! After visiting two other Chiropractic Offices with no success, I found the best! The Dr. and his team explain your issues in detail and format a plan for your recovery with 'no surgery'. The DRX machine and technician worked awesome for me, no more pain! I will now be able to learn to play 'pickleball' !! I recommend Dr. Wiedner to everyone and will continue to do so. It is a pleasure visiting their office!
