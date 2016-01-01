Dr. William Winkler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Winkler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Winkler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont Department Of Clinical Psychology and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. William Winkler1012 SW King Ave Ste 204, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 243-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Winkler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vermont State Hospital
- Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
- University Of Vermont Department Of Clinical Psychology
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
