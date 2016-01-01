Overview

Dr. William Winkler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont Department Of Clinical Psychology and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Winkler works at Dr. William Winkler in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.