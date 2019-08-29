Dr. William Yates, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Yates, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Yates, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Counseling Center404 E Ramsey Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 494-1991
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yates has been a wonderful therapist. He spends quality time identifying issues and provides useful strategies to assist his patients in their treatment plans.
About Dr. William Yates, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1629086301
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
