Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Burke, VA.
Locations
William B. Zuckerman Phd PC8987 Cotswold Dr, Burke, VA 22015 Directions (703) 764-0700
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Zuckerman a caring expert for child custody evaluation. He evaluated both my husband and me, and the children to determine what is best for the children. At the end, he did not recommend what I wanted even though my lawyer and I identified him for the evaluation. But I accepted his recommendations, realizing that even though my husband cheats, lies and steals (from family coffers), he did not physically or sexually abuse our children. And my children love and need both of us. My children appear to be happier now and I am working hard to continue to minimize the negative impact of our divorce on our children. Dr. Z's report has not only helped my children, but it has also helped me heal and encouraged me tremendously. I know I will come out of the divorce an even stronger person (and also richer, because no one will steal my hard-earned money any more).
About Dr. William Zuckerman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245351691
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
