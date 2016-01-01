See All Social Workers in Providence, RI
Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW

Social Work
Accepting new patients

Overview

Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW is a Social Worker in Providence, RI. 

Wilmaris Soto Ramos works at Oak Street Health Branch Ave in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Branch Ave
    650 Branch Ave Ste 6, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 561-2569

Ratings & Reviews

About Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW

  • Social Work
  • English
  • Female
  • 1073184065
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Wilmaris Soto Ramos, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wilmaris Soto Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Wilmaris Soto Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Wilmaris Soto Ramos works at Oak Street Health Branch Ave in Providence, RI. View the full address on Wilmaris Soto Ramos’s profile.

Wilmaris Soto Ramos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wilmaris Soto Ramos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wilmaris Soto Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wilmaris Soto Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

