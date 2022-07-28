Wilnard Dastine, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wilnard Dastine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wilnard Dastine, ARNP
Overview
Wilnard Dastine, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from South University of Savannah.
Locations
RW Family Practice & Preventive Vare6735 Conroy Rd Ste 418, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 420-7374Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Willard Dastine is an excellent healthcare provider ,she truly cares for her patients, she s listening attentively to my concerns, she takes time to explain my conditions and treatments.she s very knowledgeable.the office is very clean and beautiful, her staff are very courteous and professional.ARNP Wilnard Dastine and her staff are assets to the community.I will recommend anyone to RW Family practice .
About Wilnard Dastine, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Creole
- 1427580869
Education & Certifications
- South University of Savannah
- Excelsior College
Frequently Asked Questions
Wilnard Dastine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wilnard Dastine accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Wilnard Dastine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wilnard Dastine speaks Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Wilnard Dastine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wilnard Dastine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wilnard Dastine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wilnard Dastine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.