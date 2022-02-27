See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. 

Wing Yin'Winnie Tong works at UCEXTRANV in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (78)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucextranv
    10652 S Eastern Ave Ste A, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-2800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong?

    Feb 27, 2022
    She was excellent…..she explained everything to me in layman’s English……..I hope if I ever have to go back to Urgent Care, I hope I will be able to see her……A+A+…….
    Claire……. — Feb 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Wing Yin'Winnie Tong to family and friends

    Wing Yin'Winnie Tong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C.

    About Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154672863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wing Yin'Winnie Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wing Yin'Winnie Tong works at UCEXTRANV in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Wing Yin'Winnie Tong’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Wing Yin'Winnie Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wing Yin'Winnie Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Wing Yin'Winnie Tong, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.