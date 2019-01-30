Winnie Martinkovic accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Winnie Martinkovic, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Winnie Martinkovic, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Southbury, CT.
Locations
Rose Yu-chin MD PC2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 202, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 267-7979
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. I’ve gone with a family member and now I’ll be going alone. She is very sweet and caring.
About Winnie Martinkovic, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306058763
Frequently Asked Questions
Winnie Martinkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
