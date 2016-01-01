See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP

Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Wong works at Leung Healthcare Hollywood in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
4.7 (19)
View Profile
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
3.3
View Profile

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leung Healthcare Hollywood Inc
    824 S Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 921-5553

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?

Photo: Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wong to family and friends

Dr. Wong's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wong

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP.

About Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033666045
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wong works at Leung Healthcare Hollywood in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Winnie Wong, DNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.