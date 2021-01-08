See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Fargo, ND
Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fargo, ND. 

Wyatt Mitzel works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD)
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD)
Atrial Fibrillation

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Channelopathy Chevron Icon
Conduction Disorder of the Heart Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Right Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Short QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinoatrial Node Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2021
    Wyatt takes the time to ask me pertinent questions and to make sure he has answered all my questions. I appreciate his professional manner and his ability to stay on point.
    — Jan 08, 2021
    About Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770518599
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wyatt Mitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Wyatt Mitzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Wyatt Mitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Wyatt Mitzel works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Wyatt Mitzel’s profile.

    Wyatt Mitzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wyatt Mitzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wyatt Mitzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wyatt Mitzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

