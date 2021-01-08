Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Wyatt Mitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fargo, ND.
Wyatt Mitzel works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Wyatt Mitzel?
Wyatt takes the time to ask me pertinent questions and to make sure he has answered all my questions. I appreciate his professional manner and his ability to stay on point.
About Wyatt Mitzel, PA-C
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1770518599
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Wyatt Mitzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Wyatt Mitzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Wyatt Mitzel using Healthline FindCare.
Wyatt Mitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Wyatt Mitzel works at
Wyatt Mitzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Wyatt Mitzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Wyatt Mitzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Wyatt Mitzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.