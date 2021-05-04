See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Xing Chen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Xing Chen, NP

Xing Chen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Xing Chen works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Primary Care and Cardiology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Xing Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Primary Care and Cardiology
    8504 21st Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    May 04, 2021
    Dr. Chen is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care.
    Howard — May 04, 2021
    About Xing Chen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083928428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Xing Chen, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Xing Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Xing Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Xing Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Xing Chen works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Primary Care and Cardiology in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Xing Chen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Xing Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Xing Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Xing Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Xing Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

