Yael Schreiber, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yael Schreiber, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD.
Yael Schreiber works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Urological Surger1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 503, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 354-1200
- 2 8415 Bellona Ln Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-7775
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just started seeing Yael. She has a warm personality, and is very professional. She clearly listened to me and helped me find a medication plan that works. She also has a strong concern for public health in general, and is not here just to push pills. Scheduling and appointments have been easy so far and the office was really nice.
About Yael Schreiber, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629375381
Frequently Asked Questions
Yael Schreiber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yael Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Yael Schreiber works at
5 patients have reviewed Yael Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yael Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yael Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.