Yael Schreiber, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yael Schreiber, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Yael Schreiber works at My Mental Health in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Urological Surger
    1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 503, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 354-1200
  2. 2
    8415 Bellona Ln Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-7775
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 22, 2020
    I just started seeing Yael. She has a warm personality, and is very professional. She clearly listened to me and helped me find a medication plan that works. She also has a strong concern for public health in general, and is not here just to push pills. Scheduling and appointments have been easy so far and the office was really nice.
    About Yael Schreiber, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1629375381
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yael Schreiber, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yael Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yael Schreiber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Yael Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Yael Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yael Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yael Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yael Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

