Dr. Exposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaidy Exposito, OD
Overview of Dr. Yaidy Exposito, OD
Dr. Yaidy Exposito, OD is an Optometrist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Exposito's Office Locations
Dr Snooze Inc.2393 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 291-5098
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Exposito is the doctor you want You know from first meeting Dr. Exposito that you hands of a doctor that you want your eyes in.
About Dr. Yaidy Exposito, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275942070
Dr. Exposito accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Exposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Exposito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Exposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Exposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Exposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.