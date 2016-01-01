Yaima Mendez, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yaima Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yaima Mendez, LMHC
Overview
Yaima Mendez, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Fort Myers, FL.
Yaima Mendez works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yaima Mendez?
About Yaima Mendez, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1730753468
Frequently Asked Questions
Yaima Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yaima Mendez works at
3 patients have reviewed Yaima Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yaima Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yaima Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yaima Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.