Yamel Blanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yamel Blanco, NP
Overview of Yamel Blanco, NP
Yamel Blanco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Yamel Blanco works at
Yamel Blanco's Office Locations
-
1
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0114
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yamel Blanco?
About Yamel Blanco, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427417302
Frequently Asked Questions
Yamel Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yamel Blanco works at
Yamel Blanco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yamel Blanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yamel Blanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yamel Blanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.