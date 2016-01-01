Dr. Yamila Santos, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yamila Santos, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yamila Santos, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Cloud, FL.
Dr. Santos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comfort Keepers2521 13th St Ste F, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 900-4885
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
About Dr. Yamila Santos, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1154567949
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
Dr. Santos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.