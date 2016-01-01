See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Yanel Romero, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Yanel Romero, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Yanel Romero works at Doctors Plus Medical Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabico Services Inc
    501 Nw 179th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-2828

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Yanel Romero, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316445208
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yanel Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Yanel Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yanel Romero works at Doctors Plus Medical Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Yanel Romero’s profile.

Yanel Romero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yanel Romero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yanel Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yanel Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

