Yanet Perez, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Yanet Perez, APRN
Yanet Perez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Board Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, American Nurse Credentialing Center and is affiliated with South Jersey Healthcare Vineland Health Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yanet Perez's Office Locations
- 1 9380 SW 72nd St Ste 245, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 223-0570
Hospital Affiliations
- South Jersey Healthcare Vineland Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yanet Perez?
Amazing service. Listened to all my concerns and showed she cared. Definitely recommend!
About Yanet Perez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, French Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1215588108
Education & Certifications
- Board Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, American Nurse Credentialing Center
- Barry University, Masters Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Yanet Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yanet Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yanet Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yanet Perez speaks American Sign Language, French Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Yanet Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yanet Perez.
