Yanet Perez, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Yanet Perez, APRN

Yanet Perez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Board Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, American Nurse Credentialing Center and is affiliated with South Jersey Healthcare Vineland Health Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Yanet Perez's Office Locations

    9380 SW 72nd St Ste 245, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 223-0570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Jersey Healthcare Vineland Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Healthy Aging
Immunization Administration
Physical Examination
Healthy Aging
Immunization Administration
Physical Examination

Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Amazing service. Listened to all my concerns and showed she cared. Definitely recommend!
    Sunshine — Aug 05, 2020
    About Yanet Perez, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, French Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215588108
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Board Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner, American Nurse Credentialing Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry University, Masters Program
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yanet Perez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yanet Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yanet Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Yanet Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yanet Perez speaks American Sign Language, French Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Yanet Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yanet Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yanet Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yanet Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
