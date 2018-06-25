Yanette Barcelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yanette Barcelo, PA
Overview
Yanette Barcelo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Yanette Barcelo works at
Locations
Miami11760 SW 40th St Ste 451, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-9233
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yanette Barcelo?
She is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Very kind very personable, and very professional. I have recommended her to our family and our friends
About Yanette Barcelo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407252885
Frequently Asked Questions
Yanette Barcelo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yanette Barcelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yanette Barcelo works at
4 patients have reviewed Yanette Barcelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yanette Barcelo.
