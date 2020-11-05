Dr. Yaniv Farbenbloom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farbenbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaniv Farbenbloom, DC
Overview
Dr. Yaniv Farbenbloom, DC is a Chiropractor in Encino, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.
Dr. Farbenbloom works at
Locations
A & A Psychological Services Inc16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-6512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farbenbloom?
I shed pounds, I rest better, I have better energy and my glucose is presently ordinary. Much obliged to you, Specialist.
About Dr. Yaniv Farbenbloom, DC
- Chiropractic
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164561239
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
- Patten College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farbenbloom works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Farbenbloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farbenbloom.
