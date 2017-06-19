See All Nurse Practitioners in Long Beach, CA
Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN

Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA. 

Yannett Sanchez-Loya works at Long Beach Comprehnsv Health Center in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yannett Sanchez-Loya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Comprehensive Health Center
    1333 Chestnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 599-8601

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 19, 2017
N.P. Sanchez is a very empathetic and knowledgeable provider. Any potentially negative experiences are due to the facility at which she works, and the insurance providers which she works with, limiting her ability to provide optimal care. She is well educated, informed on medically relevant current events, trends, etc, and exudes empathy. Whoever left that 1 star review likely has a bone to pick with the entire LA County health system (and not for no reason).
Los Angeles, CA — Jun 19, 2017
About Yannett Sanchez-Loya, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659668325
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yannett Sanchez-Loya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yannett Sanchez-Loya works at Long Beach Comprehnsv Health Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Yannett Sanchez-Loya’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Yannett Sanchez-Loya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yannett Sanchez-Loya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yannett Sanchez-Loya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yannett Sanchez-Loya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

