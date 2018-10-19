Dr. Volcani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanon Volcani, PHD
Overview
Dr. Yanon Volcani, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1224 Prospect St Ste 110, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-5557
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volcani?
Dr zvolcani is a deeply compassionate, kind, respectful, intelligent psychologist. He helped me beyond measure. He truly cares. I would recommend him in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Yanon Volcani, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295946929
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Volcani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volcani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volcani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volcani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.