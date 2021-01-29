See All Family Doctors in Ocala, FL
Yarelis Gomez, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Yarelis Gomez, APRN

Family Medicine
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yarelis Gomez, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from South University.

Yarelis Gomez works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St.
    2415 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-5365
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yarelis Gomez?

    Jan 29, 2021
    Yarelis was terrific. Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease – and felt confident in receiving expert medical care. Courtney was great, too. Walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend Yarelis Gomez ARNP!
    Renee Brandies — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yarelis Gomez, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Yarelis Gomez, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yarelis Gomez to family and friends

    Yarelis Gomez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yarelis Gomez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yarelis Gomez, APRN.

    About Yarelis Gomez, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518424498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yarelis Gomez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yarelis Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yarelis Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yarelis Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yarelis Gomez works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St. in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Yarelis Gomez’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Yarelis Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yarelis Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yarelis Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yarelis Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Yarelis Gomez, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.