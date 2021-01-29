Yarelis Gomez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yarelis Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yarelis Gomez, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yarelis Gomez, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from South University.
Yarelis Gomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St.2415 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5365Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yarelis Gomez?
Yarelis was terrific. Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease – and felt confident in receiving expert medical care. Courtney was great, too. Walked away, very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend Yarelis Gomez ARNP!
About Yarelis Gomez, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1518424498
Education & Certifications
- South University
Frequently Asked Questions
Yarelis Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yarelis Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yarelis Gomez works at
Yarelis Gomez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Yarelis Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yarelis Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yarelis Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yarelis Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.