Yashmi Patel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Woodhill Medical Park8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-6123Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Resources - Plano6130 W Parker Rd Ste 112, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 229-7479Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Baylor Scott & White - Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 770, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 526-0910Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine1600 W College St Ste 440, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 865-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I did some research and choose Dr. Burleson for secondary review of my painful condition. Since Dr. Burleson didn’t have immediate appointment I opted to see his nurse practitioner Yashmi Patel. Ms Patel examined my condition and quickly recognized the source of the pain. In fact, she realized the mistake and corrected the misdiagnosis performed by my GI Dr (David Park) … I was suffering from fissure, but my GI Dr was treating me for hemorrhoid! Yashmi suggested a course of treatment that within two weeks corrected my problem. Thanks god I am pain free. I can not thank her enough for spending time to observe the real problem, her kindness as a care giver, and her professional demeanor. I highly recommend TCRS (I visited Frisco office) and Ms Patel. I am going to see Dr. Burleson in my follow up visit. I am sure he will be another super caring provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760953863
Yashmi Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
