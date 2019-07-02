See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Yashmi Patel, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yashmi Patel, FNP

Yashmi Patel, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Yashmi Patel works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yashmi Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodhill Medical Park
    8315 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-6123
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Health Resources - Plano
    6130 W Parker Rd Ste 112, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 229-7479
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Baylor Scott & White - Plano
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 770, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 526-0910
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine
    1600 W College St Ste 440, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 865-6200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2019
    I did some research and choose Dr. Burleson for secondary review of my painful condition. Since Dr. Burleson didn’t have immediate appointment I opted to see his nurse practitioner Yashmi Patel. Ms Patel examined my condition and quickly recognized the source of the pain. In fact, she realized the mistake and corrected the misdiagnosis performed by my GI Dr (David Park) … I was suffering from fissure, but my GI Dr was treating me for hemorrhoid! Yashmi suggested a course of treatment that within two weeks corrected my problem. Thanks god I am pain free. I can not thank her enough for spending time to observe the real problem, her kindness as a care giver, and her professional demeanor. I highly recommend TCRS (I visited Frisco office) and Ms Patel. I am going to see Dr. Burleson in my follow up visit. I am sure he will be another super caring provider.
    SA — Jul 02, 2019
    Photo: Yashmi Patel, FNP
    About Yashmi Patel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760953863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

