Yasmin Botte, MA is a Psychotherapist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Staten Island Mhc.



Yasmin Botte works at Yasmin Rose Botte, MA LMHC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.