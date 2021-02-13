See All Psychotherapists in Staten Island, NY
Yasmin Botte, MA

Psychotherapy
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yasmin Botte, MA is a Psychotherapist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Staten Island Mhc.

Yasmin Botte works at Yasmin Rose Botte, MA LMHC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yasmin Rose Botte, MA LMHC
    345 Guyon Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 948-5077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2021
    Keann is my therapist and she’s the best! An hour goes so fast speaking to her. She’s really helping me get through some trauma
    Jalissa S — Feb 13, 2021
    Photo: Yasmin Botte, MA
    About Yasmin Botte, MA

    • Psychotherapy
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043611841
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • South Beach Psychiatric Center
    Medical Education
    • Staten Island Mhc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yasmin Botte, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yasmin Botte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yasmin Botte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yasmin Botte works at Yasmin Rose Botte, MA LMHC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Yasmin Botte’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Yasmin Botte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yasmin Botte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yasmin Botte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yasmin Botte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

