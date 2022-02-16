See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Yasmin Ramasco, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Yasmin Ramasco, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Yasmin Ramasco, MSN

Yasmin Ramasco, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from South University-Adult Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Yasmin Ramasco works at Savon Pharmacy in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Yasmin Ramasco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Savon Pharmacy
    2553 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-6599
  2. 2
    Heart of Florida Health Center
    1025 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-6599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anemia
Arthritis
Allergies
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Yasmin Ramasco?

    Feb 16, 2022
    One of the most caring people I've ever met! She took care of my son with Down Syndrome, None better!
    Diane — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yasmin Ramasco, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Yasmin Ramasco, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Yasmin Ramasco to family and friends

    Yasmin Ramasco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Yasmin Ramasco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Yasmin Ramasco, MSN.

    About Yasmin Ramasco, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083079156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University-Adult Nurse Practitioner
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yasmin Ramasco, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yasmin Ramasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yasmin Ramasco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yasmin Ramasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yasmin Ramasco works at Savon Pharmacy in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Yasmin Ramasco’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Yasmin Ramasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yasmin Ramasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yasmin Ramasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yasmin Ramasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Yasmin Ramasco, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.