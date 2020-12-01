Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Saad works at
Madison Park Psychological Services185 Madison Ave Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (908) 648-5301Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Madison Park Psychological Services303 5th Ave Rm 502, New York, NY 10016 Directions (201) 740-2431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saad has a gift. She is incredibly intuitive, highly trained and instinctively skilled at diagnosing problems and creating solution plans. She is patient, warm, approachable, and accessible. I was deeply moved by our consultation, how open and accommodating she was, and deeply appreciated her overall philosophy of therapy which blends both eastern and western traditions.
About Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1518166032
