Yasmine Swistek

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Yasmine Swistek

Yasmine Swistek is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, TN. 

Yasmine Swistek works at CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yasmine Swistek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
    645 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Ste 105, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fast Access Healthcare
    7000 Lee Hwy Ste 600, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Aug 02, 2017
Saw Yasmine in the ER, she was wonderful, had a great bedside manner and took great care of me!
Ooltewah, TN — Aug 02, 2017
About Yasmine Swistek

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376953513
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

