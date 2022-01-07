Yelena Babashova, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yelena Babashova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yelena Babashova, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Yelena Babashova, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN.
Yelena Babashova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yelena Babashova?
I have been seeing Yelena for over 3 years, she pays attention when I talk. She really listens to what I have to say and how I'm feeling about whatever is going on at that time. She has taken the time to respond to my many questions that I always have. Thank you Yelena and your assistant for making me feel cared for.
About Yelena Babashova, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588035612
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
Frequently Asked Questions
Yelena Babashova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yelena Babashova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Yelena Babashova using Healthline FindCare.
Yelena Babashova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yelena Babashova works at
3 patients have reviewed Yelena Babashova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yelena Babashova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yelena Babashova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yelena Babashova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.