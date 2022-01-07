See All Family Doctors in Fridley, MN
Yelena Babashova, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Yelena Babashova, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN. 

Yelena Babashova works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley in Fridley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley
    480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 07, 2022
    I have been seeing Yelena for over 3 years, she pays attention when I talk. She really listens to what I have to say and how I'm feeling about whatever is going on at that time. She has taken the time to respond to my many questions that I always have. Thank you Yelena and your assistant for making me feel cared for.
    Julie Bebensee — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Yelena Babashova, PA-C
    About Yelena Babashova, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588035612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Undergraduate School

