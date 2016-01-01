Yi Zhang, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yi Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yi Zhang, CRNP
Yi Zhang, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Yi Zhang works at
Temple University3401 N Broad St Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2111
Einstein Ob.gyn. Associates101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Directions (215) 927-1937
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
About Yi Zhang, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Khmer
- 1861964264
Frequently Asked Questions
Yi Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yi Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yi Zhang works at
Yi Zhang speaks Khmer.
95 patients have reviewed Yi Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yi Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yi Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yi Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.