Yi Zhang, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.8 (95)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Yi Zhang, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Yi Zhang works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Temple University
    3401 N Broad St Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-2111
  2. 2
    Einstein Ob.gyn. Associates
    101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 927-1937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Yi Zhang, CRNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Khmer
    • 1861964264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

