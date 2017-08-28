Dr. Yie-Wen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan Yie-Wen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Yuan Yie-Wen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
East Lake Psychological Services Ps4026 NE 55th St Ste D, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (425) 785-5887
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is an international student and was having difficulty adjusting. She contacted us when she found out that our daughter was hurting herself. Dr. Kuan has helped our family and my child through difficult times. She has connected well with my daughter and with her help she is doing much better.
About Dr. Yuan Yie-Wen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609929603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yie-Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yie-Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yie-Wen.
