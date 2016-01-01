Yin Schaff, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yin Schaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Yin Schaff, APRN
Offers telehealth
Yin Schaff, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center407 E 3rd St Fl 10, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3443
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1780747071
Yin Schaff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yin Schaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yin Schaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yin Schaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.