Yina Cruz, PMHNP

Pain Management
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yina Cruz, PMHNP

Yina Cruz, PMHNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Yina Cruz works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yina Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry and Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 977-2889
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Yina Cruz, PMHNP

Pain Management
  • Pain Management
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1952901217
  • 1952901217
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

