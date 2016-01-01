See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Yola Sara, CRNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Yola Sara, CRNP

Yola Sara, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Yola Sara works at Joseph Badolato in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yola Sara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Badolato
    1818 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Yola Sara, CRNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649842923
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

