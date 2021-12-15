Yolanda Bassett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yolanda Bassett, LPC
Overview
Yolanda Bassett, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Yolanda Bassett works at
Locations
-
1
Journey Lite of Houston7007 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 697-4963
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yolanda Bassett?
Ms Bassett was sensitive to my child's needs and really helped them with their issues. I would describe her as compassionate but firm.
About Yolanda Bassett, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427070333
Frequently Asked Questions
Yolanda Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yolanda Bassett works at
5 patients have reviewed Yolanda Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Bassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.