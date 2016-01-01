See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Yolanda Enrich, FNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Yolanda Enrich, FNP

Yolanda Enrich, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Yolanda Enrich works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yolanda Enrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown
    Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown
    652 E Monmouth St, Winston Salem, NC 27107
    (336) 571-7880
    About Yolanda Enrich, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1619498987
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yolanda Enrich, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yolanda Enrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yolanda Enrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yolanda Enrich works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Waughtown in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Yolanda Enrich’s profile.

    Yolanda Enrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Enrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Enrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Enrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

