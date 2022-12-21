Yolanda Gaines-Crawford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford works at
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yolanda Gaines-Crawford?
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford saved my life during a unfortunate miscarriage. My experience with her was life-saving and her bedside manner was impeccable. I had not been pregnant prior to this incident and she kept me calm and ensured me that I would be just fine. In the end, I recovered with no internal damage nor scarring, physically nor mentally. Thank you so much Ms. Gaines-Crawford for all that you do and for what you did for me on that day! 1/18/2000
About Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407959869
Frequently Asked Questions
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Yolanda Gaines-Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Gaines-Crawford.
