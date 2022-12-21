See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Overview of Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM

Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Yolanda Gaines-Crawford works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yolanda Gaines-Crawford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 21, 2022
Yolanda Gaines-Crawford saved my life during a unfortunate miscarriage. My experience with her was life-saving and her bedside manner was impeccable. I had not been pregnant prior to this incident and she kept me calm and ensured me that I would be just fine. In the end, I recovered with no internal damage nor scarring, physically nor mentally. Thank you so much Ms. Gaines-Crawford for all that you do and for what you did for me on that day! 1/18/2000
Renee Holmes-Solomon — Dec 21, 2022
About Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, CNM

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407959869
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Yolanda Gaines-Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Yolanda Gaines-Crawford works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Yolanda Gaines-Crawford’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Yolanda Gaines-Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Gaines-Crawford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Gaines-Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Gaines-Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

