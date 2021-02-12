See All Neuropsychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Yolanda Leon, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yolanda Leon, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Leon works at Leon and Associates Neuropsychology Inc. in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Tampa Medical Center
    508 S Habana Ave Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 872-6061

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Neuropsychological Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Dr. Leon is fantastic and caring. She explains without talking down to you. I’m lucky that I found her. God bless her!
    — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Yolanda Leon, PSY.D

    • Neuropsychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013161272
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yolanda Leon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leon works at Leon and Associates Neuropsychology Inc. in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

