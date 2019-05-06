See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Yolanda Magana, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Yolanda Magana, NP

Yolanda Magana, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Yolanda Magana works at WellMed in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Yolanda Magana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WellMed
    3708 Jefferson St, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 593-4488
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2019
    She was very understanding and compassionate. Also, very knowledgeable and helpful about my issue.
    — May 06, 2019
    About Yolanda Magana, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598929051
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yolanda Magana, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yolanda Magana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yolanda Magana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Yolanda Magana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Yolanda Magana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yolanda Magana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yolanda Magana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yolanda Magana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

