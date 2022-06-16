See All Psychologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Yolanda Olszewski, PSY.D

Psychology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Yolanda Olszewski, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their residency with Dupage Community Clinic

Dr. Olszewski works at Olszewski Center for Wellness, Ltd in Warrenville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarus Center
    28379 Davis Pkwy Ste 801, Warrenville, IL 60555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Words can not describe how happy my family is with Dr. O. She has helped our family tremendously from the first day.
    Karyn — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Yolanda Olszewski, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861804775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dupage Community Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • South Campus Theraputic Day School
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Benedictine College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yolanda Olszewski, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olszewski works at Olszewski Center for Wellness, Ltd in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Olszewski’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Olszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

