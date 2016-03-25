Yonis Mudey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yonis Mudey
Overview of Yonis Mudey
Yonis Mudey is a Nurse Practitioner in Berkeley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yonis Mudey's Office Locations
- 1 2288 Fulton St Ste 309, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (650) 577-2097
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yonis Mudey?
All I have to say is this man is AWSOME. He sat with me and explain my diagnosis, medications and the outcome of my depression. Thank you Dr. Mudey
About Yonis Mudey
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790048767
Frequently Asked Questions
Yonis Mudey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yonis Mudey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Yonis Mudey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yonis Mudey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yonis Mudey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yonis Mudey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.