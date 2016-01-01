Yonnette Persaud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yonnette Persaud, NP
Overview of Yonnette Persaud, NP
Yonnette Persaud, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Yonnette Persaud's Office Locations
- 1 2701 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (646) 244-7872
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Yonnette Persaud?
About Yonnette Persaud, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407109044
Frequently Asked Questions
Yonnette Persaud accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yonnette Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Yonnette Persaud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yonnette Persaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yonnette Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yonnette Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.