Yoon Ra, ARNP

Bariatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Yoon Ra, ARNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Yoon Ra works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 03, 2022
    Eve is very kind and caring. She listens very well and gives great feedback! I enjoy seeing her. She takes the time to make sure all your concerns are addressed.
    Donna Mitchell — Oct 03, 2022
    About Yoon Ra, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851860365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Yoon Ra, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Yoon Ra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Yoon Ra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Yoon Ra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Yoon Ra works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Yoon Ra’s profile.

    Yoon Ra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Yoon Ra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Yoon Ra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Yoon Ra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

