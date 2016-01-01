Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoram Jaffe, PHD
Dr. Yoram Jaffe, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA.
Locations
- 1 16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 603, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 277-4080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew
- 1497853642
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe speaks Hebrew.
