Yoslady Morales, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Yoslady Morales, NP
Yoslady Morales, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Yoslady Morales works at
Yoslady Morales' Office Locations
CIMA Medical Center (Eastern & Desert Inn)3115 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 476-2287
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice atmosphere,good service!!!
About Yoslady Morales, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1932608999
Yoslady Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yoslady Morales accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yoslady Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Yoslady Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Yoslady Morales.
